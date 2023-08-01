Pedestrian found dead after hit-and-run in Cobb County

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police say a hit-and-run crash left one person dead Monday night.

Cobb County police said the accident happened around 10:29 p.m. at Floyd Road and Maran Lane.

The investigation revealed the pedestrian was reportedly crossing Floyd Road outside of the marked crosswalk. At the same time, an unknown vehicle was traveling north on Floyd Road, coming towards Maran Lane.

Cobb officials said the unknown vehicle hit the pedestrian. Witnesses told police, the driver of the unknown vehicle stopped briefly before driving away.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian’s identity is being withheld pending the next of kin being notified.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.





©2023 Cox Media Group