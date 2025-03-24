Local

Pedestrian bridge over Cobb Parkway to close for $2M upgrade

By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff
Rendering of pedestrian bridge over Cobb Parkway
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge over a popular section of Cobb Parkway is set to close for several months due to multi-million dollar upgrades being made.

According to Cobb County DOT Director Drew Raessler, upgrades to the the pedestrian bridge that connects the Cobb Galleria and Cumberland Mall is necessary.

“That bridge is about 30 years old,” said Raessler. “It’s time to put a new code of paint on it and replace some of the key structural elements to make sure that it can be a beautiful structure that also lasts us a long time.”

The bridge will be closed until July 2.

Lane closures are expected to be limited and will happen outside of peak hours, according to Raessler.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!