Pedestrian bridge over Cobb Parkway to close for $2M upgrade

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The pedestrian bridge over a popular section of Cobb Parkway is set to close for several months due to multi-million dollar upgrades being made.

According to Cobb County DOT Director Drew Raessler, upgrades to the the pedestrian bridge that connects the Cobb Galleria and Cumberland Mall is necessary.

“That bridge is about 30 years old,” said Raessler. “It’s time to put a new code of paint on it and replace some of the key structural elements to make sure that it can be a beautiful structure that also lasts us a long time.”

The bridge will be closed until July 2.

Lane closures are expected to be limited and will happen outside of peak hours, according to Raessler.