PAW-some Atlanta Airport K9 finalist in TSA Cutest Canine Contest

Joker-Jordan (Atlanta Airport)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport K9 has been named a finalist in the Transportation Security Administration’s Cutest Canine social media contest.

K9 Joker-Jordan is a 6-year-old Belgian Malinois who loves playing fetch and putting in a hard day’s work.

Joker-Jordan’s favorite foods are watermelon, carrots and sweet potatoes.

The paw-some Atlanta K9 is up against K9 Dina of the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

Dina is a 3-year-old German Short Haired Pointer who loves working hard for her tennis ball.

You can vote for Joker-Jordan on TSA’s official Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram pages! The winner will be announced on Aug. 28th on TSA’s social media pages.

