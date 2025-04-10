Paulding County Sheriff’s Office issues warning about ‘dangerous’ senior assassin game

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a senior assassin game that officials say is dangerous and can lead to serious consequences.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the game includes high school kids who go around neighborhoods with water guns shooting other participants until one person remains.

However, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Chief Communications Officer Jordan Youdis warns the game could be dangerous because the water guns look realistic and involve major risks.

“Why on God’s green earth do you think it’s okay to be dressed in all black, running around with guns—regardless of whether they are real or fake—and knocking on folks’ doors? When your parents were young, they played “ding dong ditch.” In 2025, you can’t be doing that. The consequences are real and extremely dangerous.”

Ring camera footage that shows two people playing senior assassin game in Paulding County (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on their social media page here.

Paulding County officials added they want the community to remain safe and they are not trying to ruin anyone’s spring break.

“We are not trying to ruin spring break by any stretch of the imagination. But, we have one obligation and that is to protect the lives and the property of those who live, work and play in Paulding County,” said Youdis.