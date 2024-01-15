Local

Paulding County man dies after being trapped inside of burning home

Florence Road Fire Paulding Officials say the responded to a home located in the 500 block of Florence Road in unincorporated Douglasville just before 11 p.m. Saturday evening after receiving a call from a man saying his house was on fire and that a family member was trapped inside.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after he was unable to escape a house fire in Paulding County.

Officials said they responded to a home on Florence Road in unincorporated Douglasville just before 11 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call from a man saying his house was on fire and a family member was trapped inside.

Fire officials say they also received multiple calls about flames seen coming from a neighbor’s home.

Paulding fire officials arrived at the scene and found a distraught resident in the front yard who told them he did not think his stepson was able to get out.

Fire officials contained the fire and eventually found the 59-year-old victim inside the home with severe burns.

Paulding County Fire Rescue officials said he was pronounced dead on scene.

The cause of the fire was due to a kerosene space heater accidentally being knocked over.

The fire spread rapidly throughout the home.

Paulding County’s Medical Examiner says they will release the deceased victim’s identity once they notify family.

