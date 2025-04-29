Paulding County hosts open house on traffic safety plan

DALLAS, GA — Paulding County residents are invited to an open house tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Watson Government Complex to review a new transportation safety plan aimed at reducing serious and fatal crashes on local roads.

The Paulding County Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the initiative, which could include improvements such as better lighting, upgraded road striping, and the addition of roundabouts to enhance road safety.

“There’s no way to eliminate all serious accidents,” said Transportation Director George Jones, “but anything to help reduce those and eventually eliminate those severe and fatal crashes.”

The safety plan is part of a $200,000 project, funded primarily through a federal grant covering 80% of the cost. The remaining 20% will come from county funds. The grant is already secured, allowing officials to move forward with gathering feedback and planning next steps.

“Dealing with the infrastructure, we want to make our roads as safe as possible, and we think this is a great first step in trying to do that,” Jones said.

Residents attending tonight’s open house will have the opportunity to review the plan, ask questions, and provide input on future road safety measures in Paulding County.

