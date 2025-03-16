Paulding County assesses significant storm damage after overnight Tornado Warning

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Paulding County officials are assessing significant storm damage after a possible tornado tore through the area overnight. A tornado warning was issued around midnight, prompting residents to seek shelter as high winds battered the county.

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson described the aftermath as severe, with widespread damage to trees, power lines, and even homes.

“There were a lot of trees down and quite a bit of damage,” Henson stated.

In addition to debris blocking roads, some homes sustained damage from the powerful winds. One of the most striking examples was a gas station canopy that was lifted by the storm and carried over the building.

Authorities have identified Georgia Highway 61 as one of the most impacted areas. Henson noted that sections of the highway remain impassable due to fallen trees and debris.

Emergency crews are working to clear roadways, assess structural damage, and restore power where outages have occurred. While the full extent of the storm’s impact will become clearer as daylight reveals more destruction, officials urge residents to remain cautious.

“We want to encourage everybody, once they wake up in the morning, to be careful. There are a lot of power lines down,” Henson warned.

The National Weather Service will determine whether a tornado officially touched down in the area. While some minor injuries have been reported, there are no known major injuries at this time.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and advise residents to stay alert for updates as cleanup efforts progress.