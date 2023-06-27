Passenger says he was shot in the head after asking DeKalb Lyft driver to make an extra stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man says he tried adding an extra stop to a Lyft ride he was taking more than two years ago when he says the driver shot him in the head.

Emmanuel Hollins said that he was walking away from the car when he was shot.

The driver, Mashelle Rucker, was arrested after the December 2020 incident and charged with aggravated assault, but was released on bond and has not been indicted.

DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office and Lyft have yet to release statements on the incident.

