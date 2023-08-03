Passenger cuts his neck, attacks flight attendant on Delta flight from Atlanta

NEW ORLEANS — A Delta Air Lines flight from Atlanta to New Orleans ended with a man in custody after deputies say he attacked a flight attendant.

The attack happened around 4 p.m. as the flight arrived at Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The Jefferson Parish’s Sheriff’s Office said Nelson Montgomery, 39, injured himself with a sharp object and then grabbed a flight attendant. Passengers on board told NOLA.com they thought at first the man was having a heart attack but learned the man cut his own neck.

The sheriff’s office said other passengers subdued Montgomery until deputies got on the plane to arrest him.

Deputies said the flight attendant had two superficial cuts from the sharp object and was treated at the gate. Montgomery was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

The sheriff’s office did not say what led up to the incident and or what the sharp object was.

Delta Air Lines released the following statement Wednesday.

“Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard. Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”

Montgomery, who is from New Orleans, faces charges of aggravated battery, disturbing the peace, and simple battery.

