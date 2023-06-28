Passenger accused of assaulting Delta flight attendant mid-flight, FBI investigating

ATLANTA — The FBI is investigating after a Delta flight traveling from Detroit to Ft. Lauderdale was diverted to Atlanta.

According to Delta, one of their flight attendants was assaulted by a passenger.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins learned that the FBI and Atlanta police were both called while the plane was still in the air Wednesday and were waiting and ready to respond when it landed in Atlanta around 11:45 a.m.

Delta Flight 1378, a Boeing 737, took off from Detroit shortly after 10 a.m.

According to Flight Aware, the plane had only been in the air for about an hour when the pilots reported they would land at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

“We were notified, we responded,” Atlanta Police Maj. Kelly Collier told Rawlins. “If something happens in the air, it falls under the jurisdiction of the FBI.”

The FAA is also investigating the incident, describing it as a passenger disturbance.

It’s unclear what exactly happened between the passenger and flight attendant, but in a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Delta said, in part:

“Delta does not tolerate threats and abuse of any kind towards our people. At Delta, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is, and will always be, our number one priority.”

According to flight data, the plane landed in Atlanta around 11:30 a.m.

The majority of passengers stayed on board, but Delta said the entire crew was replaced before the flight continued on its route to Ft. Lauderdale.

Investigators say that the passenger was not allowed to continue the flight, but so far, no charges have been filed.

“Every situation is different and so we address each situation accordingly,” Collier said.

The flight was expected to land in Ft. Lauderdale late Wednesday afternoon.

