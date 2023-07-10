Part of Chattahoochee River sections that were shut down over E. coli levels to reopen today

(SANDY SPRINGS, Ga.) — Parts of the Chattahoochee River that officials shut down due to E. coli levels is reopening on Monday.

The stretch of river from Chattahoochee Nature Center to Powers Island will remain closed, but the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area says the river from Powers Island to downstream areas of the park will reopen.

Officials closed a 15-mile stretch of the river on July 1 after partially treated sewage spilled into the river.

Fulton County Water Treatment leaders say an unknown chemical got into the system and prevented the wastewater from being thoroughly cleaned and processed. Officials said they are still working to determine which chemical malfunctioned.

David Clark, the Executive Director of Fulton County Public Works, previously told Channel 2 Action News the normal process of treating water involves sewage being filtered and disinfected and then released back into the river.

On Thursday, Clark said five out of the seven sections they were focusing on have been showing signs of improvement.

“It’s a biological process. It’s not nearly as quick as any of us would like. It is something that has to take the time.” Clark said.

There is no timetable on when the other areas will reopen.

