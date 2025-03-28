Local

Paroled burglar arrested for multiple business break-ins in Gwinnett

Business Breakins Gwinnett County King Jones, 48, was taken into custody on March 11 at a hotel off Pleasant Hill Road, according to Gwinnett County Police.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A man accused of breaking into more than 20 businesses across Gwinnett County is now behind bars.

King Jones, 48, was arrested on March 11 at a hotel off Pleasant Hill Road following a multi-agency investigation involving Duluth Police, Suwanee Police, and the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Authorities say Jones, who was recently released from prison on parole after a prior burglary conviction, used rocks or bricks to smash his way into local businesses in a string of break-ins that began in February.

Among the businesses targeted was Three Leches Cafe, a six-month-old establishment located on Buford Highway near Doraville. Owner Kathleen Laureano said the break-in came at a steep cost to her small business.

“In total it’s around $9,500 to $10,000 that we had to invest after his break-in,” Laureano said. “There won’t be any more businesses that will be impacted by this individual.”

Jones is accused of targeting businesses in Duluth, Suwanee, and surrounding areas. Investigators identified him using surveillance video, Flock cameras, and neighborhood canvassing.

Jones remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

