Parents say Rockdale school gave their son medicine that wasn’t his

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A six-year-old boy with autism left his Rockdale County elementary school in an ambulance after he said a teacher gave him medicine. His parents say he’s not on any medication.

Doctors said the child had an unknown substance in his system, had slurred speech and could barely walk.

District officials say there is no video to support the serious allegations.

“Why is it that my child had to be brought out of the school on a stretcher, unresponsive the way he was?” the boy’s mother Rakaya Thompson questioned.

She says a teacher at Shoal Creek Elementary School gave her son Khadyn some medicine he was not supposed to have on Tuesday.

Khadyn started not feeling well and that’s when his teacher FaceTimed her and let her talk to her son.

“Khadyn sat down and said, ‘Mommy, my head hurts.’ And I said, ‘Khadyn, what’s the matter? What’s wrong, buddy?’ He said, ‘The medicine,’ and she took the phone from Khadyn,” Rakaya Thompson recalled.

That’s when she headed up to the school to pick up her son.

“I opened the door and he fell into the car...At this time, I’m looking at him and he’s, you can see his heart coming through the shirt,” she said. “No one can tell me what happened.”

A school administrator called 911 and when a paramedic saw his condition, he called police.

A document from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta says Khadyn ingested an “unknown substance” that gave him slurred speech and he was not steady while walking.

Spokespeople from Rockdale County Schools released a statement to Fernandes that read, “Administrators and law enforcement have reviewed the video footage – and have found no evidence to support these allegations.”

“That’s hard to believe,” Khadyn’s father Odyssus Thompson said. “The way he was acting, the way he looked, someone gave him something.”

Odyssus and Rakaya Thompson say they have not seen the video footage, but will soon.





