Parents of girl who was found walking alone located after hours long search, Clayton police say

Clayton County Police Department (Clayton County Police Department)

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have located the parents of a little girl who was found by herself Saturday.

Clayton County police said on Sunday at 3:14 a.m., officers received reports of a child found without parents on Tara Blvd in Jonesboro.

Authorities said a passerby called 911 when they saw the child was alone.

According to the investigation, police believe the child may have left her home.

Officers confirmed just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday that the parents were found.

No further information has been provided.

