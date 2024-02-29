Parents find note in daughter’s book bag; 80-year-old relative now charged with child molestation

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An 80-year-old man is facing a child molestation charge after parents found a concerning note in their daughter’s book bag.

On September 26, 2023, deputies were called to a home regarding in Habersham County regarding a 12-year-old possibly being molested.

The note reportedly read, in part, that from the ages five to 11, “[a relative]...would try and do grown-up things to her and she would go along with it.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the relative had previously been inappropriate with the victim.

Deputies later arrested William Donald Allen, 80, and charged him with child molestation. He was booked into the Habersham County Jail.