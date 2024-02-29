Local

Parents find note in daughter’s book bag; 80-year-old relative now charged with child molestation

William Donald Allen

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An 80-year-old man is facing a child molestation charge after parents found a concerning note in their daughter’s book bag.

On September 26, 2023, deputies were called to a home regarding in Habersham County regarding a 12-year-old possibly being molested.

The note reportedly read, in part, that from the ages five to 11, “[a relative]...would try and do grown-up things to her and she would go along with it.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the relative had previously been inappropriate with the victim.

Deputies later arrested William Donald Allen, 80, and charged him with child molestation. He was booked into the Habersham County Jail.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!