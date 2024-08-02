Parents concerned about broken AC at elementary school days before students return

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Parents at a DeKalb County school are worried after the air-conditioning wasn’t working during their open house.

Workers have been at Kingsley Elementary School all day installing two huge air conditioners the district rented to cool down the building.

Parents said it was 85 degrees in the classrooms when they went to Thursday’s open house.

Katy Lucey said she loves the Dunwoody school, but it has had issues with heating and cooling for the last five years.

“We’ve been asking for a new HVAC since 2019,” she said. “We’re a smaller school. We’re a Title 1 school, and so we just want to make sure we get the same treatment as all the other elementary schools in Dekalb County.”