Local

Parents concerned about broken AC at elementary school days before students return

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Kingsley Elementary School

By WSBTV.com News Staff

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Parents at a DeKalb County school are worried after the air-conditioning wasn’t working during their open house.

Workers have been at Kingsley Elementary School all day installing two huge air conditioners the district rented to cool down the building.

Parents said it was 85 degrees in the classrooms when they went to Thursday’s open house.

Katy Lucey said she loves the Dunwoody school, but it has had issues with heating and cooling for the last five years.

“We’ve been asking for a new HVAC since 2019,” she said.We’re a smaller school. We’re a Title 1 school, and so we just want to make sure we get the same treatment as all the other elementary schools in Dekalb County.”

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!