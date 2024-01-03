Parents charged after young Georgia boy is hit by train, loses his leg

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The parents of a now-seven-year-old Georgia boy have been charged after he was hit by a train and lost his leg.

The incident happened Oct. 30, 2023, in Columbus. Police say the boy, who was six years old at the time, was playing near the tracks when he fell under a moving train, severing his leg.

The boy’s parents, 32-year-old Tony Rogers and 29-year-old Rahkeisha Willis, have now been charged with reckless conduct in regards to the incident, WTVM-TV reported.

Investigators said the boy is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured or even killed.

Rogers and Willis are expected to appear in court on March 19.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for the boy’s medical expenses.

©2024 Cox Media Group