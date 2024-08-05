Parents bring portable fans for kids’ first day at DeKalb elementary amidst A/C issues

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Students returned to classes at Kingsley Elementary School despite recent air conditioning issues.

A few days ago, the HVAC system stopped working at the school. The district installed temporary air conditioners.

“It was a little warm in there,” Kawtar Kandil said.

Kandil said she planned to pick up her children early in day.

“I don’t feel like I’m comfortable with my kids staying all day like that,” Kandil explained.

On Monday, some parents brought extra portable fans to the school.

“We have an older air conditioning system and we’ve been trying to maintain that. Parts are getting harder to find and re-wire,” said Erick Hofstetter, Chief Operating Officer for DeKalb County School District.

Hofstetter said though temporary units are in place, temperatures inside the school are still hovering in the 70′s.

He said the district is working on a permanent fix.

“Get the parts that we need to look for a long-term solution,” Hofstetter said.

“They’re doing what they can, but I hope the county fixes it as soon as possible,” Kandil added.