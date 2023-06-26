Local

Parents accused of nearly starving their son set to appear in court

Krista and Tyler Schindley (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

The Spalding County parents accused of nearly starving their son to death are set to appear in court Monday.

Tyler and Krista Schindley were in court last month, but did not have attorneys so the case was rescheduled.

The Griffin couple was arrested after neighbors found a 10-year-old boy wandering their neighborhood. He weighted just 36 pounds.

The Schindleys have been charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, cruelty to children, false imprisonment and simple battery.

WSB’s Jennifer Griffies reports that the victim’s step-brother has also been arrested.

