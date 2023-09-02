Local

Paralyzed high school football player returns to the field after spinal cord injury

By Alison Mastrangelo

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Friday night, Arabia Mountain hosted Stephenson High School, a team they’ve never beaten before.

However, the event was more than just a game.

The Rams are honoring one of their teammates, junior Dennis Amey.

A month ago, the safety suffered a spinal cord injury which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Friday night was the first night since he’s been out of the hospital that he’s able to be back on the field with his teammates.

Amey says that he’s working hard in physical therapy and hopes to be playing football again next year, though not necessarily tackle football.

Instead, he said he’s open to 7-on-7 when he’s able to head back to the field.

To help cover medical expenses during his recovery, Amey’s family set up a GoFundMe account.

