Panda twins at Zoo Atlanta to celebrate 8th birthday

ATLANTA — The panda twins at Zoo Atlanta are celebrating their 8th birthday on Tuesday.

The twins, Ya Lun and Xi Lun, will get to enjoy some of their favorite treats and items.

The zoo said these items may come in the form of foods they enjoy like leafeater biscuits or produce or even some of the panda’s favorite smells.

Late last month, the twins’ mother, Lun Lun, celebrated her 27th birthday. The twins’ father, Yang Yang, will turn 27 on Sept. 8.

Zoo Atlanta will lose its four pandas at the end of this year as they will all return to their native China. This is because the zoo’ loan agreement with China is set to expire.

Earlier this year, Zoo Atlanta was the only place in the United States to see pandas, but earlier this summer, giant pandas arrived back at the San Diego Zoo.

You can watch the twins celebrate their birthday on the zoo’s panda cam, by clicking here.



