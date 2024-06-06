Owners of Buckhead club where 2 shot, killed agree to shut down for 2 months

ATLANTA — The owners of a club where two people were fatally shot last month have agreed to close the club for some time.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday where a hearing was scheduled to happen, but did not.

The owners of Elleven45 Lounge agreed to a restraining order to close the club for at least the next 60 days.

Mariam “Mari” Creighton, 21, and Nakyris Ridley, 20, were killed in the Mother’s Day shooting at the Elleven45 Lounge.

After the shootings, the City of Atlanta took legal action against the club in an effort to shut it down.

According to the complaint obtained by Channel 2 Action News, attorneys for the city are asking the courts to declare the business a public nuisance claiming it “failed to provide for adequate security and safeguards to protect its patrons and those within the vicinity from harm.”

Creighton, a college volleyball player, was at the club celebrating her niece’s birthday.

Police say Ridley was the intended target.

Four other victims survived their injuries. Their identities have not been released.

Karanji Reese, 21, turned himself in for the shootings on Wednesday.

Reese is being held in the Fulton County Jail where he is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

