Owner retiring from, selling beloved metro Atlanta restaurants gives big update

ATLANTA — The owner of three beloved Atlanta restaurants is giving the public a big update after the announcement that he would retire and sell his business.

Ray Schoenbaum, who owns Ray’s on the River, Ray’s in the City and Ray’s at Killer Creek, says that while he is stepping back to retire, the company’s new owners will keep all three restaurants open with the same names and the same staff members.

“Like us, TEI Hospitality is a family-owned company that has been around for decades, so they share our values and understand the importance of relationships and providing our guests a first-class experience,” says Schoenbaum. “Choosing a buyer was not something I took lightly, and I am thrilled to have found someone who will continue the great tradition of Ray’s Restaurants. Nothing is going to change!”

The sale will be finalized in June, and Schoenbaum guide the transition for the first 30 days. During the transition, the restaurants will remain open with regular hours.

“We are honored to continue the tradition of Ray’s Restaurants and could not be more thrilled to carry on its legacy,” says Dan Groom-Traina, owner of TEI Hospitality. “We look forward to continuing the same excellent standards of food and service that Ray’s restaurants are known for. Ray’s isn’t going anywhere and will keep serving its communities for the next 40 years!”

The oldest of the Ray’s Restaurants, Ray’s on the River, opened in 1984.