Owner of Buckhead lounge where 2 died in shooting arrested in the middle of court hearing

ATLANTA — The owner of a Buckhead nightclub was taken into custody Thursday afternoon as a hearing got underway about a deadly shooting that happened at the lounge.

The city of Atlanta is currently suing the Elleven45 Lounge to keep it permanently shut down.

The lounge was making the case for why it should remain open when its owner, Djibril Dafe, was taken into custody on charges of failure to appear in court in another case.

The shooting that happened on Mother’s Day, killed two people and injured four others.

After the shooting, the club agreed to keep its doors shut for 60 days until Thursday’s hearing.