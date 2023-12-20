Local

Overnight fire shuts down Cheshire Bridge Road near spot where 2021 fire started

Cheshire Bridge

ATLANTA — An overnight fire at Cheshire Bridge Road has blocked off roads in the area.

The call came to Atlanta police and fire departments at Cheshire Bridge and Faulkner Road at around 1 a.m.

As of around 4 a.m., the fire had been contained but police are still on the scene blocking off the road.

There is no timetable for when the bridge will reopen.

Alternate routes include Piedmont Road, Lavista Road and Lenox Road.

Previously, a nearby bridge had been closed down for more than a year and a half after a massive fire.

This fire was right near the previous one.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!