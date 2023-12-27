Overcrowded DeKalb animal shelter encourages you to start new year with a new pet

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The holidays can get so busy that adopting a new pet may not be top of mind.

But the DeKalb County Animal Shelter is hoping to change that.

More than 500 dogs at the shelter need a new home.

That many dogs takes the no-kill shelter over its maximum capacity and jeopardize its ability to keep all of the dogs housed there alive.

This increase in dogs at the shelter comes after a big adoption push over the weekend of Dec. 16.

That adoption drive allowed families to adopt a pet at no charge.

More than two dozen dogs were placed into new homes that weekend.

But since then, they’ve taken in more than double that number.

Workers at the shelter say the public can help make a difference and that every animal there deserves a home.

“When we see a special little kid just light up with joy when they see either a puppy in a crate or cat in the playroom it just makes us so happy,” Sam Moore said. “Especially when that story ends with a pet finding a home outside of our shelter.”