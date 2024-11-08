Over 50 cars catch on fire at DeKalb County towing yard

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County firefighters are investigating what caused dozens of cars to catch on fire Friday morning.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. at South DeKalb Towing and Transport on Rogers Lake Road.

Investigators say that more than 50 cars were on fire at one point. The business said the cars in the backlot were mainly junk or abandoned vehicles.

Fire officials said there were some hybrid and electric cars involved.

“It does cause an issue because it causes all the area vehicles on fire, they just need a lot of water,” DeKalb County Deputy Chief Melvin Carter said.

“We did work with the site here to get us better access by moving cars with the forklifts,” Carter said.

The exact cause remains under investigation.







