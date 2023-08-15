Over $100K in cash, kilo of drugs discovered during search warrant at Paulding County homes

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several guns, drugs and thousands in cash were seized after a search warrant at a Paulding County home earlier this month.

At the beginning of August, Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at a home on Alana Court and a home on Collins Run Lane, both in Dallas, Georgia.

Deputies seized one kilogram of methamphetamine, more than 200 grams of heroin and fentanyl, several ounces of cocaine and more than $100,000 in case, 15 guns including pistols and rifles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Officials said two of the guns were stolen out of Paulding County.

Authorities arrested Aaron Ryan Jones, 41, and Sherod Montraze Birdsong, 38, both of Paulding County.

Jones is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking fentanyl, and trafficking heroin.

Birdsong is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking heroin, trafficking methamphetamine, distribution and sale of cocaine, and possession of cocaine.

The pair are behind bars at the Paulding County Jail with no bond.

Paulding County investigators said there may be additional charges for both Birdsong and Jones. There may also be more individuals arrested in the case.

Anyone who may have any information about this case, or any case involving illegal drug use and/or sales, contact the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force at 770- 646-9175.

