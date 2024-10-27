Otters shock keepers at North GA wildlife park with surprise births

WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — The North Georgia Wildlife and Safari Park is celebrating the birth of two Asian small-clawed otters.

The park has been home to Noah and Rainbow for 12 years.

Nine-year-old Hannah has been with the park for the majority of her life.

None of the otters have ever produced young and neither of the females showed the normal behavioral or physical signs of otters preparing to give birth.

So staffers were shocked when they recently came in to greet the otters in the morning and found two adorable baby otters.

Officials with the park were concerned about the quality of care that the new mothers were offering, so for the last two weeks keepers have been focusing on the little ones to make sure they grow strong and healthy.