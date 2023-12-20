Oprah named this Paulding County cookie business as one of her favorite things for 2023

When Dr. Kyri Mosley was diagnosed with a rare Stage 4 cancer, she decided to leave her longtime healthcare career behind and turned to baking.

Mosley never would have imagined that her cookie business would be named one of Oprah Winfrey’s Favorite Things for 2023.

“My cookies come in a wooden keepsake box, so I made one that said ‘Kyri’s Kookies’ and another that said ‘Oprah’s Favorites’,” Mosley tells WSB. “So I shipped them to New York and Oprah Daily.”

Mosley began baking her cookies back in 2009 to give to teachers, doctors and even ship to those currently serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. But after her cancer diagnosis, Mosley decided to take her cookie company to the next level.

“I know for a fact that had it not been for the diagnosis, I would not be doing Kyri’s Kookies full time,” she said. “Because of the battle being so severe, it really gave me a different perspective on life.”

Mosley bakes all kinds of cookies from chocolate chunk to chocolate walnut, zebra macadamia and a Georgia pecan turtle. She even serves cookies that are plant-based and gluten free.

One day, Mosley listened to her inner voice telling her to send Oprah a box of cookies.

“I really felt like God told me you have to send it that day,” Mosley recalls. “If I had not sent it at that time, there is no way Ms. Winfrey would have been able to have it at the tasting...so it was just the perfect timing.”

The next thing she knew, Kyri’s Kookies were crowned as one of Oprah’s “Favorite Things” for 2023.

“The founder behind this box of ginormous cookies—chocolate chunk, oatmeal cran-raisin, Georgia pecan turtle, and more—promises a hug in every bite. She’s not wrong,” Oprah wrote about Kyri’s Kookies.

“I always tell my cookies, go out and do what you’re meant to do. Go encourage someone. So I just did my same prayer, go do you job. And so they did,” Mosley said.

Mosley opened up a brick-and-mortar location in Dallas, Georgia with plans to expand.

©2023 Cox Media Group