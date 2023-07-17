Operation Southern Slow Down targets speeders in four southeastern states

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Next time you’re on the road, be extra aware of your speedometer! The State of Georgia is joining ‘Operation Southern Slow Down,” again this year, a coordinated effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and four other southeastern states.

Starting Monday, July 17, and lasting until the end of the week, law enforcement agencies in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee will be conducting a speed enforcement campaign.

Statistics show that speed was a factor in nearly a quarter of all fatal crashes, as measured in the same five states in 2021. Lt. Christi Nicholson, with the city of Calhoun’s police department, tells WSB that “we’re always going to be out there, looking for this.”

“The majority of people driving in a safe and legal manner should not have to worry about their safety from selfish drivers who show no regard for their safety and the safety of others with their disregard for speed limits and other highway safety laws,” said Allen Poole, director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, said in 2022. “Georgia is once again ready to work with our friends in our neighboring states to protect all road users by putting these dangerous drivers on the shoulder of the road and issuing them a ticket.”

NHTSA wants to remind drivers to

Give speeding drivers plenty of space.

If speeding drivers are following too closely, allow them to pass.

Stay out of the far-left lane unless they are passing another vehicle.

Always wear a seat belt.

