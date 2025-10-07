Local

Operation ‘Hands Off Our Kids’ arrest 11 people on human trafficking, child sexual abuse charges

By WSB Radio News Staff
handcuffs on a person
handcuffs (vadimalekcandr - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA — Law enforcement in Whitefield County in north Georgia announce the arrests of 11 people on charges related to human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

The GBI’s Brian Johnston says multiple agencies including the Bartow and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Departments took part in Operation HOOK or Hands Off Our Kids. He says cooperation is critical.

“We cannot do this as an agency alone. No individual agency can tackle this problem,” Johnston says.

So far this year, the GBI has received 38,000 cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!