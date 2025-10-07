Operation ‘Hands Off Our Kids’ arrest 11 people on human trafficking, child sexual abuse charges

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA — Law enforcement in Whitefield County in north Georgia announce the arrests of 11 people on charges related to human trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

The GBI’s Brian Johnston says multiple agencies including the Bartow and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Departments took part in Operation HOOK or Hands Off Our Kids. He says cooperation is critical.

“We cannot do this as an agency alone. No individual agency can tackle this problem,” Johnston says.

So far this year, the GBI has received 38,000 cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.