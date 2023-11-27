Opening statements underway in Young Thug trial

ATLANTA — Just as opening statements in the YSL RICO trial got underway Monday, attorneys for the six defendants, including Grammy-nominated rapper Young Thug, motioned for a mistrial.

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steele, reportedly objected during opening statements. The jury was removed from the courtroom as Steele stated his reasoning for his objection was because Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Adriane Love presented information to the jury during her opening statement that was not disclosed to the defense.

Although Judge Ural Glanville required both sides last week to share information and documents that would be mentioned in opening statements, according to attorneys for the defendants, the State did not.

Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville

The initial information in question appeared on a PowerPoint slide that mentioned the conviction of another defendant -- a conviction that is currently on appeal.

Judge Glanville denied the motion for mistrial stating that he gave the jury instructions that opening statements are not evidence and should not be considered as such. He did however agree that he had indeed required both sides to share information that would be mentioned in opening statements.

“I am not happy about any of this,” Glanville said to the courtroom.

Attorney Love then told Judge Glanville that she would send over the entire PowerPoint presentation to the defense attorneys.

After sending the presentation to defense attorneys, many of them argued that the slides should be excluded as the State violated the court’s order and purposely did not share the information prior to Monday.

“I would just ask that the court use their instruction and make the State follow the instructions that the court already gave,” Attorney Misty Williams stated.

Williams and other defense attorneys also pointed out multiple errors in the presentation. Some of those errors included inaccurate arrest dates.

“There are at least a dozen slides that were never turned over to us,” another defense attorney argued. “I would ask that any slides that have not already been shown to the jury be excluded in her opening statements.”

The judge decided to issue a lunch recess and directed the prosecutors to show the defense attorneys their slides and correct any errors.

“If I get another objection about an error, I’m going to exclude it for the purpose of opening statements because you didn’t follow my instructions,” Glanville said.

WSB-TV’s Michael Seiden contributed to this story

©2023 Cox Media Group