One year after Cobb deputies killed, co-workers still think about that night

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two Cobb County deputies were ambushed and killed a year ago on Sept. 8, 2022.

Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. were trying to serve a warrant when they were shot by Christopher Golden.

Deputy Koleski was a hard worker and loved to make others smile. Deputy Ervin kept toys in his trunk and handed them out to kids.

“We lost part of our family. it has taken our agency a year and it’s going to take longer to heal,” Sheriff Owens said.

Lieutenant Christopher Leger was the evening shift commander when he got the call two of his men had been shot.

“I didn’t put on gear that we’ve been trained to put on, I ran to the scene to help my friends and to try and save lives,” Lt. Leger said. “In the midst of hell, I had a moment of weakness where I couldn’t process what was going on and I came to my leader and I told him that I felt like I had failed and I broke down.”

He says he has held onto the words Sheriff Owens gave him.

“He snatched me up, he said, ‘You stop right there. You did everything you could for your guys. The rest of your guys need you now,’” Leger said.

“I think overall we are progressing in the right direction. We sought outside treatment for our deputies who need it,” Sheriff Owens told Newell.

They are pouring love into the two deputies’ families which have been forever changed.

“I told my wife, I said, ‘I got two more wives now. If they call, I have to go,’” Leger said.

Leger will always remember his fellow deputies after he got their names tattooed on his arm.





