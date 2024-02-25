One person shot, killed in Northeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — According to police, one person has died after a shooting in northeast Atlanta.

On Sunday around 12:40 p.m. officers were called to 120 Piedmont Avenue regarding a person shot.

The address appears to be near an apartment complex and a gas station.

When they arrived, they reportedly found a male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Atlanta police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police said it does not appear that this incident occurred on the Georgia State campus.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

Officials have not said what led up to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

