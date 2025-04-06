One person detained after deadly shooting outside Gwinnett County sports bar

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Authorities in Gwinnett County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning at a strip mall off Dogwood Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

According to Gwinnett County Police, officers were called to the scene outside Dillons Sports Bar and Restaurant, located at 850 Dogwood Road, around 2:30 a.m., after receiving a report that a shooting victim was being rushed to the hospital by friends.

When officers arrived, they discovered multiple shell casings in the parking lot, including areas near both the sports bar and a neighboring nail salon.

Lt. Michele Pihera of Gwinnett Police stated, “The caller had reported that they had a person in their vehicle who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. That victim was ultimately transported to a local hospital by his friends.”

The victim, identified only as a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

Police have detained one individual for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation, which is now being handled as a homicide case.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Gwinnett County Police.