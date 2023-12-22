One person dead in Hall County plane crash

HALL COUNTY — One person is confirmed dead after crashing his plane inside the Lake Lanier Islands Resort Thursday afternoon.

The crash was first reported to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office around 5:15 p.m.

The plane is reported to be a single-engine aircraft and crashed in a parking lot on Lanier Islands Resort near Pine Cone Drive.

The male victim’s identity is confidential until his relatives have been notified.

No one else was in the plane and no one on the ground was injured.

Federal investigators are at the crash site looking into what happened.

Inquires about the cause of the crash should be directed to the Federal Aviation Administration and the The National Transportation Safety Board.

