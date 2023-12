ATLANTA — Police are currently investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officers were called to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW on Friday afternoon.

They confirmed that at least one person was dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or released details on possible suspects.

Stay with 95.5 WSB Radio for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group