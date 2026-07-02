One of metro Atlanta’s 10 most wanted fugitives arrested in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one of metro Atlanta’s 10 most wanted fugitives.

Authorities said Bobby Curry had been sought for more than two-and-a-half years after warrants were issued for his alleged involvement in the August 2023 death of an Atlanta man.

Curry was taken into custody in Ellenwood without incident by members of the sheriff’s Criminal Process Fugitive Unit.

He faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Because nearly three years have passed since the alleged crime, authorities said Curry had become one of metro Atlanta’s 10 most wanted fugitives.

Curry was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and is being held without bond while awaiting his first court appearance.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.