One killed when SUV hits motorcycle, bike slams into pedestrian on Duluth sidewalk

DULUTH, Ga. — The Duluth Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed a deadly wreck to please contact them.

Investigators said someone on a 2020 Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle was driving along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Rogers Bridge Road Thursday evening around 6:15 p.m. when a Ford Explorer pulled out in front of them.

Police said the motorcyclist hit the SUV, and the motorcycle kept going. That’s when the motorcycle hit another person walking along Peachtree Industrial, killing them.

“Witnesses or anyone with dashcam video of the crash, including the driving behavior of the motorcycle from the Abbotts Bridge intersection to Rogers Bridge Rd, is of particular interest and should contact Sgt. Alexander by email at walexander@duluthpd.com or by phone at 770-814-6990,” Duluth police said in a post on Facebook.

©2023 Cox Media Group