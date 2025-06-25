One dead, three dogs killed in Snellville house fire

SNELLVILLE, GA — A person has died and three dogs were lost in a house fire Tuesday evening on Round Stone Trail in Snellville, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.

Captain Ryan McGiboney with the Gwinnett County Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a person trapped inside the burning home. “The callers to the 911 center reported that they knew someone was inside the home and had not been able to escape,” McGiboney said.

Crews attempted to reach the victim through a second-story window, but their efforts were interrupted by a dangerous structural collapse. “While attempting that rescue, there was a structural collapse of the roof systems forcing our crews to withdraw for their own safety,” McGiboney added.

Once it was safe to re-enter the home, firefighters located the victim and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died. Three dogs also perished in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story