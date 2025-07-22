One in custody, two on the run after police chase ends in Brookhaven home crash

BROOKHAVEN, GA — Brookhaven police have one person in custody and are searching for two others following a brief pursuit that ended when a vehicle crashed into a home early Monday morning.

The incident began after officers spotted suspects allegedly stealing items from storage units at an apartment complex on Blair Circle. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver fled, leading officers on a short chase.

The pursuit ended at the intersection of Redding Road and Redding Way, where the suspect vehicle crashed into a home. The driver was immediately taken into custody, while two passengers fled on foot and remain at large.

DeKalb County Fire crews responded to inspect the damaged home. No injuries were reported.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the two remaining suspects to contact Brookhaven Police.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story