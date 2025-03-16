Officials warn against approaching downed power lines after storm damage

As residents assess storm damage in the aftermath of severe weather, local officials are urging extreme caution around downed power lines.

Forsyth County Fire Division Chief Jason Shivers warns that power outages are often caused by trees falling onto electrical lines, creating a serious and potentially deadly hazard.

“These downed lines can kill you,” Shivers emphasized. “You should always assume they are live and immediately call 911.”

Residents are advised to stay far away from any fallen lines and avoid attempting to move or cross them, as even seemingly inactive power lines can still carry a dangerous electrical charge.

Officials stress that safety should be the top priority as cleanup efforts continue. If you encounter a downed power line, report it immediately and let emergency crews handle the situation.