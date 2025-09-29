Officials seek public input on road safety plans near Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park

COBB COUNTY, GA — Big changes are in the works for one of Cobb County’s busiest roadways, and the public will have a chance to learn more during an open house meeting Monday afternoon.

From 4 to 7 p.m., county transportation officials will host a meeting at the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Visitor Center to present proposed improvements to Old Highway 41. The stretch between Kennesaw Avenue and Stilesboro Road sees about 30 crashes per year, five times higher than similar roads and is traveled by many of the park’s 1.5 million annual visitors.

Cobb County DOT Director Drew Raessler said the proposed upgrades aim to “mitigate congestion, improve safety and enhance the pedestrian experience.” Plans include widening the roadway, building a pedestrian tunnel to help visitors reach overflow parking without crossing traffic, and adding roundabouts and new pathways.

The project is still in the design and environmental evaluation phase, with construction not expected to begin until 2027. In the meantime, other safety changes are happening within the park itself. Beginning next month, the road to the top of Kennesaw Mountain will close permanently to private vehicles.

Park Superintendent Patrick Gamman said the move will separate cars from the thousands of walkers, cyclists, and families visiting the top of the mountain.

“When you drive up there, you’re weaving in between people and then there are bicycles going up and down and there’s people with their strollers, people with dogs on a leash, so many folks that want to enjoy the top of the mountain,” Gamman explained.

Starting in January, the roadway will be reconfigured with a pedestrian lane and a lane for shuttle buses, which will continue to run every 30 minutes and are free with paid park admission.

For those unable to attend Monday’s open house, plans for Old Highway 41 are also posted online for public feedback through early October.

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story