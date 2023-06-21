Officials say woman must pay $1,832 water bill even though bill is wrong

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County watershed customer Marnie Schramm said she doesn’t understand why she has to pay for an inaccurate water bill.

“Our bill was $1,832.90,” she said,

Since May, Schramm has questioned a $1,800 water bill the county claims she racked up for April.

She said in April she returned home from a short hospital stay and was unable to shower every day.

Before this bill she would typically pay $60 to $70 a month for water.

“We had a plumber come out and he checked all of our lines,” she said.

A Clayton County spokesperson said they reviewed Schramm’s account and confirmed she did have a spike in water usage for the month of April. The next month Schramm’s water usage returned back to normal.

County officials said they can’t explain why her water meter registered so much water, despite Schramm not using that amount. The county classifies these incidents as “unexplained water loss.”

A spokesperson says they adjusted her bill, leaving Schramm to have to pay a remaining balance of $815. Schramm says even that would be difficult to pay on her family’s fixed income.

“I would have to take it out of savings or sell some stock or something, we don’t have that much,” she said.

Clayton County said they deduct a customer’s average monthly cost, minus 50% of both the sewage and water usage charged.

©2023 Cox Media Group