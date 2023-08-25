Officials say Lake Peachtree reopens to public after unsafe water from algae blooms causes concern

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — After several weeks of algae blooms present at Lake Peachtree, officials announced that the lake has reopened for public recreation.

Officials said multiple water samples were collected to ensure potential toxin levels were no longer impacting water safety.

“Peachtree City collected eight water samples from various locations in Lake Peachtree to measure potential toxin levels in the water due to the recent algae bloom observed in the lake,” the city said in a statement.

“All test results were returned on August 25, with no indications that Lake Peachtree is unsafe for recreational use,” but the city said it will continue monitoring the water quality and other ponds for potential issues.

Lake Peachtree had experienced multiple potentially harmful algae blooms since early August. While the blooms were a problem, officials urged residents to avoid the water for both people and pets, and not to swim until given the all-clear.

