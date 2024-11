GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A corroded pipe was the cause of a sewage spill that saw nearly 215,000 gallons of sewage flow into a tributary of crooked creek, officials say.

The leak was contained by the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources.

A response team removed deposited sewage from the spill site.

Signs were posted in the area warning residents of the situation.

Officials say the State Environmental Protection Division was notified of the breach.