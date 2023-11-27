Local

Officials: Man jumps out of emergency exit onto wing of Southwest Airlines plane headed to Atlanta

Officials: Man jumps out of emergency exit onto wing of Southwest Airlines plane headed to Atlanta (File Photo) (Markus Mainka/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. — It was a not-so-smooth plane ride after a passenger allegedly jumped out of the emergency exit on a flight headed to Atlanta over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, according to our affiliate WGNO.

Passengers were boarding Southwest Airlines flight 3172 from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport when the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said a passenger opened an emergency exit and jumped onto the wing.

According to officials, the plane was still in the skyway and had not been pushed back or moved.

The passenger, whose identity was not released, was caught on the tarmac and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The sheriff’s office said that so far, no criminal charges have been filed, but the investigation has been turned over to federal authorities.

Southwest Airlines told Channel 2 Action News in a statement: “We commend our flight and ground crews for their swift action and apologize to our customers for their inconvenience.”

The airline states that after the incident was cleared, passengers were able to reboard the aircraft.

