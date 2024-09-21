Officials break ground on new fire station, will replace 70-year-old firehouse in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A southeast Atlanta community is getting a new fire station, but first the one in the area will have to be torn down.

Atlanta city and fire department officials were along Cleveland Avenue on Friday to break ground on a new Fire Station 30.

The original fire station there was built in 1956.

In order to make way for the new, state-of-the-art facility to be built, the original Fire Station 30 will have to be demolished.

According to the Atlanta Mayor’s Office, the construction of the new station is part of more than $105 million being invested in Atlanta fire facilities and equipment.