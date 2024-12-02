Officials announce shipping deadlines ahead of Christmas

ATLANTA — Christmas is right around the corner, and that means those who purchase and mail gifts should be aware of shipping deadlines.

The Post Office says the last mailing date to ensure delivery before Christmas is Dec. 18 for first-class mail and for their ground advantage service.

UPS officials says packages will need to be mailed by Dec. 19 for their three-day select service.

According to FedEx officials, getting boxes shipped by Dec. 17 for their ground and home delivery options is highly recommended.

Each major shipper has faster services, however, those options will cost more money.